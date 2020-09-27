Lillian A. Ryskiewich, 86, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Brookdale South Park. She was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on October 12, 1933 to the late Stanley and Anna Siuzdak.
Lillian started raising her family in Pearl River, NY, before moving to Burlington, NC in 1973.
She was an avid tennis and duplicate bridge player; loved spending time with family and friends at home or the beach as well as her many pet dogs over her lifetime. Lillian taught piano for twenty-five years, studied music at Elon University and was Music Director at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Burlington, NC for thirty years. She easily made friends of strangers and was the energy of many gatherings. Her family will miss her comical antics, piano playing, kindness and love.
Lillian is survived by her children, Paul Ryskiewich, M.D. and his wife, Christina, Cheryl Ann Patton and Thomas Ryskiewich; grandchildren, Buddy Patton and his wife, Kyla, Daniel Ryskiewich, Alexander Ryskiewich and his wife, Caroline, Stephen Ryskiewich and great-grandson, Duncan Patton. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Daniel P. Ryskiewich; brother, Edward Siuzdak and daughter-in-law, Paula Ryskiewich.
The family is thankful for all the loving care she received at Brookdale South Park and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region. Also, for the medical care and guidance from Dr. Charles Edwards and the staff of Memory & Movement Charlotte.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1620 Hanford Road, Graham, NC 27253. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memory & Movement Charlotte, 300 Billingsley Road, #108, Charlotte, NC 28211 or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.