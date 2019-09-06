Lillian Barry Neal of Charlotte, died September 3, 2019. She was the daughter of Frank S. and Johnsie Jamison Neal.
Miss Neal was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she was an elder and past moderator of Covenant Presbyterian Women, and was honored with a Life Membership.
She attended Appalachian State Teachers College and graduated from Winthrop College. She taught in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, ending her career at North Mecklenburg High School.
In addition to her parents, Miss Neal was pre-deceased by her sister, Ruth Neal Crumley. Surviving her are a niece, Martha Nesmith, and her husband Phil, a great niece, Johnsie Nesmith, and great nephew, Andrew Nesmith, all of Richmond, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11AM in the sanctuary, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parish Nurse Fund, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204 or Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500 A Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC 28206. Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 6, 2019