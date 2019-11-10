Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Dilschmann Grogan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Dilschmann Grogan, 103, died November 3, 2019 in Reidsville, NC. Lillian was born on August 5, 1916 in Brooklyn, NY to Amanda Naumann Dilschmann and Robert Oswald Dilschmann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward B. Grogan, a brother, Robert O. Dilschmann and a granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Garges.



A long-time resident of Charlotte, Lillian was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She played golf and bridge and was a fabulous seamstress and knitter. Lillian was a member of the Providence Optimist Club and Providence United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her two loving daughters, Judith G. Roberts and her husband, John of Reidsville, NC and Virginia G. Fowler and her husband, William of Charlotte. In addition to her many friends, Lillian is survived by her grandchildren, Amy Smith, Bradley Edwards, Robert Edwards, Brian Garges, Amy Johnson and Kelly Lamb, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the chapel of Providence United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.



Special thanks to Leslie Chilton and her staff at Chilton Family Care Home in Reidsville, NC for their loving and dedicated care of Lillian.



Memorials can be made to the Reyes Syndrome Foundation, Providence United Methodist Church or a .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Lillian Dilschmann Grogan, 103, died November 3, 2019 in Reidsville, NC. Lillian was born on August 5, 1916 in Brooklyn, NY to Amanda Naumann Dilschmann and Robert Oswald Dilschmann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward B. Grogan, a brother, Robert O. Dilschmann and a granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Garges.A long-time resident of Charlotte, Lillian was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She played golf and bridge and was a fabulous seamstress and knitter. Lillian was a member of the Providence Optimist Club and Providence United Methodist Church.She is survived by her two loving daughters, Judith G. Roberts and her husband, John of Reidsville, NC and Virginia G. Fowler and her husband, William of Charlotte. In addition to her many friends, Lillian is survived by her grandchildren, Amy Smith, Bradley Edwards, Robert Edwards, Brian Garges, Amy Johnson and Kelly Lamb, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the chapel of Providence United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park.Special thanks to Leslie Chilton and her staff at Chilton Family Care Home in Reidsville, NC for their loving and dedicated care of Lillian.Memorials can be made to the Reyes Syndrome Foundation, Providence United Methodist Church or a .Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations