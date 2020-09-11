Lillian K. Henderson, 97, of Charlotte, died peacefully at Aldersgate Retirement Community on August 16, 2020, where she had resided since 2012. She was born in Pageland, SC, and was the daughter of the late Robert Jesse and Jewel Evans Chavis Kirkley. She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin F. Henderson of 71 years. Mrs. Henderson's daughter Brenda Hopkins; her brother Robert J. Kirkley, Jr.; and sisters Phyllis Kirkley and Mary Blackwell also predeceased her. Mrs. Henderson had been a member of Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church for 70 years, where she served in many roles. She practiced 17 years as a pediatric nurse for Dr. Jasper Stewart Hunt. She especially enjoyed traveling with husband Marvin throughout the U.S. and internationally, but her favorite place to be was the North Carolina coast surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She is survived by three loving children and their spouses, son Marvin Henderson, Jr. and wife Tricia of Clemson, SC; daughters, Jewel Tolan and husband David of Cary, NC; Jean Joiner and husband Bob of Indian Land, SC; son-in-law Dick Hopkins of Myrtle Beach, SC; two sisters-in-law; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and their families. An online memorial service celebrating Mrs. Henderson's life will be held at Hawthorne Lane UMC, hlumc.org
, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. A photo remembrance will begin at 2:45 p.m. and the service at 3:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, there will be a private interment of her ashes in the John Garrett Memorial Garden on the church grounds. Memorials may be made to the Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church, 501 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204. Please refer to www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com
