Lillian Levine Bienstock, 90, passed away on July 31, 2019 at CMC Pineville Hospital in Charlotte.
She was born on April 23, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Samuel Levine and Pauline Levine. She attended and graduated Eastern District High School in Brooklyn, NY. At a Temple dance in Brooklyn, she met the love of her life, and married Irving Bienstock.
Lillian worked in New York City and was proud of her career, which spanned 25 years for the same company, a real estate office in Manhattan.
In 1975, Lillian and Irving moved to Charlotte. Lillian became very active in the Sisterhood of Temple Israel where she remained a longtime member. She was also a lifetime member of Hadassah, and served as treasurer for years. Lillian was also an active member of the Charlotte Yiddish Institute for 40 years.
Lillian will be remembered for her quick wit and great sense of humor, her love of the game Mahj Jong, and all the friends who surrounded her.
Lillian is survived by Irving Bienstock, her beloved and loving husband of 69 years.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, August 2nd, at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am Sunday, August 4th, at Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Rd., Charlotte.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel or Hadassah of Charlotte, NC.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 2, 2019