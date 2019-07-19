Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Nealy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Lois Price Nealy CHARLOTTE - Lillian's story began on February 7th, 1933. She was the youngest of four children to Joseph and Queen Price. Lillian was born at home in Newell (Charlotte), NC where she grew up on a farm playing, being schooled, and making lifelong friends. She was employed by Eagle Stores in her early years and later worked/retired from Duke Energy, where she made more lifelong friends. Lillian was renowned for making her homemade coconut cake, growing and cooking fresh vegetables, and frying delicious chicken, fish, and seafood. She enjoyed traveling with her friends from church and Duke Energy. Plus, she loved swimming, and exercising with friends at the Aquatic Center. Another passion of Lillian's was staying in touch with her family and friends, meeting for lunch to catch up, or just visiting with them. Lastly, she enjoyed watching and feeding the native birds. Loved ones that will miss Lillian until they meet again are her daughter, Connie Nealy and partner (PJ McClure); Stepson Ken Nealy (MaryJo); and all of her thoughtful cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and lifelong friends. Upon Lillian's passing on July 16th (Tuesday), 2019, loved ones who cleared the path are her Father and Mother, Brothers - Fred and Roscoe Price, Sister - JoAlice Hooper, Husband - Elwood Nealy, and many extended family members and lifelong friends. Lillian's Celebration of Life will be held at Newell Presbyterian Church on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at 4 pm. Flowers are welcomed and/or donations to Newell Presbyterian Church, Salvation Army, and/or Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC.

