Lillian Reavis Beck, 92, of Charlotte, NC, passed away, Wednesday morning, the 20th of March 2019. She was born the 7th of June 1926 in Charlotte, NC, the daughter of the late William Henry Reavis Sr. and Eula Helms Reavis. The Beck family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Friday, the 22nd of March, 2019 at Ellington Funeral Services. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel at the funeral home. A dedicated mother and grandmother she is survived by her children: Gerald (Betty) Stanford, Loretta (Melvin) Brannon, Gary (Sandra) Beck; and Helen (Freddie) Sowell; and daughter-in-law, Donna Beck; her ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren. Mrs. Beck is preceded in death by her son, Mike Beck, two brothers, one sister and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Beck to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549 Charlotte, NC 28233. Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made to the family by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2019