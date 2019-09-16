Lillian Rebecca Chance "Ish", age 95, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1923 in Charlotte, NC to the late David K. Keesler and Sadie Tucker Keesler.
Lilian was a devout member of the Chapel of Hope and All Saints Episcopal Church in Charlotte, NC. She was a member of Redwing Charlotte Charter Council 41 Degree of Pocahontas.
She is survived by nephews, Timothy Lackey and wife Libby, Henry Lackey, David Lackey, Scott Keesler and wife Beth, Kevin Keesler, Raymond Chance, Rodney Chance; niece, Gail Hansen; great nieces, Samantha Lackey, Kaitlyn Lackey, Ashton Lackey, Sara Haley, and Jessica Keesler; great nephew, Austin Lackey; great great niece, Kylie Lackey; great great nephew, Tyler Shields.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Chance; siblings, Frances "Peggy" Keesler, June Keesler, and Kenneth Keesler.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a service following at 2:00 pm . Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 16, 2019