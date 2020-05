Or Copy this URL to Share

St. Lillie Mae Crawford age 78 passed away on May 9, 2020. Home Going services will be held 1pm, visitation 12pm May 18, 2020 at United House of Prayer-Mother house 2321 Beatties Ford Rd. House of Rosadale Home of Funerals, LLC 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"



