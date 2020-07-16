died peacefully at Huntersville Oaks Nursing Home in Huntersville,North Carolina at the age of 89 on the 11th of July, 2020. Lillie was born in Orlando, Florida on March 17 th , 1931. She is survived by her children: Harold S. Pride, Jr (Alice),Ronald V. Pride (Zelma),Renee Pride-Dunlap (Gary)and Carol Pride Williams, as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Homegoing Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17th at 12 noon with a 11:30 am viewing at Oaklawn Cemetery, 1615 Oaklawn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216. Alexander Funeral Home 1424 Statesville Avenue Charlotte NC 28206 is serving the family.



