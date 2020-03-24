Lilly Jacquelene Campfield Clark, "Jackie", a resident of the Abernethy Laurels Community in Newton, NC. for the past 10 years, passed away on March 12, 2020. Born on September 6, 1935 in Rutherford, Co. NC., she was the daughter of the late Roy Webb Campfield, Sr. and Mildred Louise Nanney Campfield



Jackie was a teacher by profession in the East Lincoln School District. She was a member of Westport Baptist Church in Denver, NC. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross -stitching.



Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Donald Wayne Clark, Sr.; children Donald "Wayne" Clark, Jr., David Weldon Clark, Susan Bernadette Clark and Beth Jacquelene Clark Parker; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and brother Roy Campfield.



Because of Coronavirus Pandemic, Jackie's memorial service will take place at a later date at Westport Baptist Church.



