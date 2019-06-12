Rev. Dr. Lincoln Coleman Lee, 52, of Fort Mill, SC, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center Rock Hill, SC. The following services will be held at Silver Mount Missionary Baptist Church; on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Dr. Lee will Lie in Honor. On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Public Viewing will begin at 11:00 am - 12: Noon; from 12: Noon - 1:00 pm Quiet Hour, the Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the William Lee, Jr. Scholarship Fund at 501 W. Arrowood Road Charlotte, NC 28217
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 12, 2019