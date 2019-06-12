Lincoln Coleman Lee

Guest Book
  • "Rev. Lincoln Lee was a great pastor and was always a..."
    - Albert "Dean" Walker
  • "Praying for the Lee family He was a great pastor i enjoyed..."
    - Virginia Gibson
  • "Death is so sudden. My heart goes out to Silver Mount..."
    - Marjorie Foxx
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Gavora Jones
  • "My heart goes out to the immediate family of my Pastor...."
    - Gavora Jones
Service Information
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-394-1111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rev. Dr. Lincoln Coleman Lee, 52, of Fort Mill, SC, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center Rock Hill, SC. The following services will be held at Silver Mount Missionary Baptist Church; on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Dr. Lee will Lie in Honor. On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Public Viewing will begin at 11:00 am - 12: Noon; from 12: Noon - 1:00 pm Quiet Hour, the Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the William Lee, Jr. Scholarship Fund at 501 W. Arrowood Road Charlotte, NC 28217

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.