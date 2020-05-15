Linda C. Allison
Mrs. Linda Cooley Allison, age 78, wife of Paul H. Allison, Jr. of Huntersville, NC, went home to Glory, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Allison was born in Laurens Co., SC, August 4, 1941 a daughter of the late Woodrow Stewart Cooley and Jessie Waldrop Cooley. She was a 1963 graduate of Winthrop College and an active member of Huntersville United Methodist Church. Mrs. Allison was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all she met. She was the light of her family's life and was a very strong woman of Faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Melinda A. Broadhurst and husband Bo of St. Louis, MO; a daughter-in-law, Danis Allison of Conover, NC; a sister, Grace Floyd; three brothers, Ronnie Cooley, Jimmy Cooley and Terry Cooley; four grandchildren, Allison Broadhurst, Benjamin Broadhurst, Holt Allison and Alexa Allison. Mrs. Allison was predeceased by a son, Paul H. Allison, III.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Paul Thompson. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntersville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 378, Huntersville, NC 28070.

S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Union Memorial Gardens
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melissa Burgess
May 14, 2020
You have always been my inspiration, my thoughts guiding me and a mom I never had and always loved. I will forever cherish our tea together and the cups we shared.. I love you always!
