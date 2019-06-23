Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda C. Roberts. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda C. Roberts passed away on June 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital surrounded by her family.



Linda's life began in Flushing, New York on June 23, 1926. She was the daughter of Salvatore and Marie Cannova and sister to George, Mary. Alfred and Lorraine. She adored her family and had a deep and loving affection for her sweet mother.



Linda was a scholar who loved to write, read, study and learn. She was Salutatorian of her high school and graduated from Queens College in Flushing, NY where she met the love of her life, George Mackenzie Roberts. Their love was a rare thing and something to be envied!



George and Linda were blessed with four children and made Charlotte their home after living on Long Island and in Basking Ridge, NJ. Linda was a wonderful cook, homemaker and gardener. She loved all things pretty, organized and stored in ziplock baggies!!!



Linda and George found life-long friends, deep community involvement and Christian fellowship at their beloved First Presbyterian Church. Linda served on many committees always willing to do whatever was asked or needed whether teaching Sunday School, leading circle, planning a Montreat family weekend or singing in the choir.



Linda's love for young children led her to Temple Beth El, Mouzon Methodist Church and Charlotte Country Day School where she taught preschool and kindergarten. For years, Linda enjoyed volunteering at Presbyterian Hospital where she taught Sunday School to the youngest pediatric patients.



The Mint Museum was very special to Linda. She served as a docent and worked on a variety of committees finding great joy as she learned, taught and enjoyed the Museum's beauty.



Linda was predeceased by her adored husband George, her parents, and three of her siblings. She is survived by her children, Doug Roberts and his wife, Gail, Nancy Ehringhaus and husband, Blucher, Ken Roberts and his wife, Joan, and Alan Roberts and his wife, Angie. Also surviving Linda are her grandchildren, David and Jonathan Roberts, Katherine Edelshain and her husband, Ben, Julia Ehringhaus and her fiance, Thomas Noel, Cooper Roberts and his wife, Grace and Logan Roberts, and Amy, Zack and Jake Roberts. She is also survived by two great-granddaughters, Kendall Roberts and Eleanor Edelshain and her sister, Lorraine Watson.



Linda's memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church with visitation following in the Wood Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Television Ministry at First Presbyterian which brought Linda great joy for many years (200 Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202) or to the .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





