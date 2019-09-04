Linda Darnell Carter, passed away August 26, 2019 in the comfort of her home.
She was born in Halifax, Virginia to Otis Carter and Essie Carter on August 15, 1945. She was the oldest of four siblings. Linda was employed in Finance with Metropolitan Life Insurance, where she retired after many years of service. She also worked as a Teacher's Assistant and a Substitute Teacher for Charlotte Mecklenburg schools.
A Memorial service will be held at Friendship Memorial Baptist Church at 12 Noon on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, Levine Cancer Institute of Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 4, 2019