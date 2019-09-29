Linda "Cindy" Gail Belk, age 79 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Mae Wiseman Charles, born to them on June 29, 1940 in Erwin, Tennessee. She united in marriage to Dr. Harold Dean Belk and to this union a daughter was born. Linda greatly enjoyed knitting, shopping for antiques, cooking, and attending her PEO Club, where she was a member for over 48 years. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Elise Belk Amick. She is survived by her three siblings: Doran W. Charles, Andrew H. Charles Jr., and Karen C. Jones. She is also survived by a host of relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory. At her request, Linda will be cremated and at this time, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Belk Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 29, 2019