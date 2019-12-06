Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Gayle Guy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Gayle Earney Guy, 75, passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019 at her home. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Arnold and Vivian McQuay Earney. She was a member of Mulberry Presbyterian Church for 56 years. She retired after many years from Belk Stores Services.



She is survived by her husband of 56 years Jack Guy, 2 sons Mike Guy and wife Jane and Tim Guy. 3 grandchildren Ivy, Xander and Riley Guy, 2 step grandchildren Kris and Ben Green. 1 great granddaughter Audrina Green.



A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Guy will be held 3:00pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mulberry Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Sunday prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Mulberry Baptist Church. Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Guy family.

www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2019

