Mrs. Linda Ingram Gilley, 73, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Gilley was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley Ingram and Mae Louise Bentley Ingram Wilson and by her husband, Thomas Gilley, Sr. She is survived by her son, Thomas Gilley Jr. of Matthews; Grandsons Creed, Ryan and Jake Gilley, brother, David Wilson of Charlotte; and sisters, Lisa Wilson Michael (Tim) of Raleigh and Charlotte Ingram of Charlotte. Linda was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 8, 2019