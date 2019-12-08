Linda Gilley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Gilley.
Service Information
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC
28079
(704)-821-2960
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Linda Ingram Gilley, 73, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Gilley was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley Ingram and Mae Louise Bentley Ingram Wilson and by her husband, Thomas Gilley, Sr. She is survived by her son, Thomas Gilley Jr. of Matthews; Grandsons Creed, Ryan and Jake Gilley, brother, David Wilson of Charlotte; and sisters, Lisa Wilson Michael (Tim) of Raleigh and Charlotte Ingram of Charlotte. Linda was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.