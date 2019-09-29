Linda Guy Middleton (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
  • "Linda was such a very sweet person. She will be dearly..."
    - Ann Maloney
  • - Ann Maloney
Service Information
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC
28203
(704)-315-6241
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Guy Middleton, age 72, of Charlotte, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Linda was born March 22, 1947, in Greenville, South Carolina to the late James and Ruby Guy. Survivors include her two sons, Michael Middleton, and wife Christie, of Charlotte, and William Middleton, and wife Elizabeth, of Denver; and five grandchildren, Chalmers Middleton, Kinson Middleton, Kendall Middleton, Parker Middleton, and Oliver Middleton. A private service will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation to National Multiple Sclerosis Society as an expression of sympathy. Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.