Linda Guy Middleton, age 72, of Charlotte, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Linda was born March 22, 1947, in Greenville, South Carolina to the late James and Ruby Guy. Survivors include her two sons, Michael Middleton, and wife Christie, of Charlotte, and William Middleton, and wife Elizabeth, of Denver; and five grandchildren, Chalmers Middleton, Kinson Middleton, Kendall Middleton, Parker Middleton, and Oliver Middleton. A private service will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation to National Multiple Sclerosis Society as an expression of sympathy. Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 29, 2019