Linda Hager Stewart passed away peacefully on Monday morning, December 30, 2019 at the age of 81. She was the daughter of Arlee Hager and Muriel Hager (Howard); wife of Joseph Leon Stewart; sister of L. Michael Howard; mother of Monica Durham, Joseph (Danielle) Stewart II, and Melinda (Edward) Stiefel; grandmother to Brandon and Justin Piazza, Eric Stiefel, Joshua, Cheyenne, Landon, Teagan, Jacob and Katiana Stewart and great grandmother to Rossi Piazza.



Linda was an outstanding woman, one of a kind. She was a mischievous child and her love of joking around continued throughout her lifetime. She was very outgoing, active, and she never met a stranger. Linda was popular at North Mecklenburg High School where she was voted Harvest Queen, in addition to being a cheerleader and a basketball player. Linda was also a faithful woman, who loved her church. She played church softball and sang in the choir. She was kind, loving and would do anything for her family and friends. Linda enjoyed all of God's creations, especially loved the mountains, all animals, and gardening in her yard. She was outside continuously.



Linda was an exceptional leader and taught her children to be good, compassionate people by her example. Linda was extremely strong. She fought Multiple Sclerosis like a warrior for 37 years. She was determined not to let MS take over her life nor her independence. And she ultimately won the battle. She left us peacefully and is now dancing, singing, and rejoicing in heaven with her loving husband, Joe.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 PM at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park located 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte, NC.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (

