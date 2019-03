Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda (Johnson) Hale. View Sign

Linda Johnson Hale, 72, of Terrell, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 after a valiant fight again cancer.



She was born on August 2, 1946 in Apex, NC to the late Ethel and Leo Johnson. Linda was a kind, generous, and loving friend to many people. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed working in her yard all year long. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. She was a Registered Nurse and before her retirement she worked for the Iredell County School System and the Forsyth County Health Department.



Linda is survived by her husband, Steve; her daughter, Stephanie and son-in-law, Patrick; and brother, Freeman and his wife, Peggy.



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8 from 3:00-4:00 PM with a service following at 4:00 PM at Rehobeth United Methodist Church in Terrell.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.



