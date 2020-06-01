Linda Kay Rhinehardt of 108 Old Farm Ct., Matthews NC passed away on May 29, 2020.
Linda Rhinehardt was born in Concord, NC on November 17, 1942.
Linda Rhinehardt enjoyed going to Twin Harbor on Lake Tillery and Riding around on the golf cart socializing with friends. Linda also loved to bowl with friends and family. Linda enjoyed traveling and visited many places throughout her lifetime. Her favorite trip was a cruise to Alaska.
Linda Rhinehardt was married to Billy Boyd Rhinehardt on February 13, 1988. Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Rayvon Griffin, and her parents, Theron Griffin and Geneva Long Griffin and her Son, PFC William Rhinehardt. Linda Rhinehardt is survived by her spouse, Billy Rhinehardt, and her three children, Roger Wright, Amy Estelle and David Rhinehardt. Linda has 6 grandchildren, John Rhinehardt, Landon Brooks, Brenna Crisp, Jason Brooks, Bailey Crisp and Bradley Wright.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at McEwen Mint Hill Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 4:00pm in the McEwen Chapel.
Please visit Linda's online memorial at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Linda Rhinehardt was born in Concord, NC on November 17, 1942.
Linda Rhinehardt enjoyed going to Twin Harbor on Lake Tillery and Riding around on the golf cart socializing with friends. Linda also loved to bowl with friends and family. Linda enjoyed traveling and visited many places throughout her lifetime. Her favorite trip was a cruise to Alaska.
Linda Rhinehardt was married to Billy Boyd Rhinehardt on February 13, 1988. Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Rayvon Griffin, and her parents, Theron Griffin and Geneva Long Griffin and her Son, PFC William Rhinehardt. Linda Rhinehardt is survived by her spouse, Billy Rhinehardt, and her three children, Roger Wright, Amy Estelle and David Rhinehardt. Linda has 6 grandchildren, John Rhinehardt, Landon Brooks, Brenna Crisp, Jason Brooks, Bailey Crisp and Bradley Wright.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at McEwen Mint Hill Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 4:00pm in the McEwen Chapel.
Please visit Linda's online memorial at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 1, 2020.