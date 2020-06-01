Linda Kay Rhinehardt
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Kay Rhinehardt of 108 Old Farm Ct., Matthews NC passed away on May 29, 2020.

Linda Rhinehardt was born in Concord, NC on November 17, 1942.

Linda Rhinehardt enjoyed going to Twin Harbor on Lake Tillery and Riding around on the golf cart socializing with friends. Linda also loved to bowl with friends and family. Linda enjoyed traveling and visited many places throughout her lifetime. Her favorite trip was a cruise to Alaska.

Linda Rhinehardt was married to Billy Boyd Rhinehardt on February 13, 1988. Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Rayvon Griffin, and her parents, Theron Griffin and Geneva Long Griffin and her Son, PFC William Rhinehardt. Linda Rhinehardt is survived by her spouse, Billy Rhinehardt, and her three children, Roger Wright, Amy Estelle and David Rhinehardt. Linda has 6 grandchildren, John Rhinehardt, Landon Brooks, Brenna Crisp, Jason Brooks, Bailey Crisp and Bradley Wright.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at McEwen Mint Hill Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 4:00pm in the McEwen Chapel.

Please visit Linda's online memorial at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Memorial service
04:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved