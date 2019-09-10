Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Little Hartsell. View Sign Service Information Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland 13575 Broadway Ave. Midland , NC 28107 (704)-888-5571 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Little Hartsell "MeeMaw", 77, of Midland, NC passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.



Mrs. Hartsell was born September 17, 1941 in Oakboro, NC to the late Singleton Little and Edith Curlee Little. Linda married James "Bo" Hartsell of Oakboro, NC on June 4, 1961 and together they lovingly raised their family in Midland. Linda was a lifetime member of Oakboro United Methodist Church and was a regular attendee of Bethel United Methodist Church of Midland. She retired after working many years at Crum & Forster Insurance Company and Lawyers Glen/Elliott Manor Assisted Living Center. Linda and Bo were long time owners of Wilgrove Barber Shop of Mint Hill, NC.



In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James "Bo" Hartsell and her sister, Judith McGee.



Linda is survived by her son, Jamie Hartsell of Midland; son Joey Hartsell and his wife Holly of Midland; her precious grandchildren, Toby and Hope Hartsell of Midland whom she loved so much, her brother-in-law Bob McGee of Oakboro, and her many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home in Midland. The funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church of Midland, with the family friend and Pastor, Mark Clontz officiating. The casket will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakboro Cemetery 1373 North Main St. Oakboro, NC.



The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the staff at Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center for their kindness and care over the past 6 weeks.



Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Hartsell family.



Online condolences may be made at

Linda Little Hartsell "MeeMaw", 77, of Midland, NC passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.Mrs. Hartsell was born September 17, 1941 in Oakboro, NC to the late Singleton Little and Edith Curlee Little. Linda married James "Bo" Hartsell of Oakboro, NC on June 4, 1961 and together they lovingly raised their family in Midland. Linda was a lifetime member of Oakboro United Methodist Church and was a regular attendee of Bethel United Methodist Church of Midland. She retired after working many years at Crum & Forster Insurance Company and Lawyers Glen/Elliott Manor Assisted Living Center. Linda and Bo were long time owners of Wilgrove Barber Shop of Mint Hill, NC.In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James "Bo" Hartsell and her sister, Judith McGee.Linda is survived by her son, Jamie Hartsell of Midland; son Joey Hartsell and his wife Holly of Midland; her precious grandchildren, Toby and Hope Hartsell of Midland whom she loved so much, her brother-in-law Bob McGee of Oakboro, and her many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home in Midland. The funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday September 12, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church of Midland, with the family friend and Pastor, Mark Clontz officiating. The casket will lie in state for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Oakboro Cemetery 1373 North Main St. Oakboro, NC.The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the staff at Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center for their kindness and care over the past 6 weeks.Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Hartsell family.Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close