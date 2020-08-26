Linda Pierce Walker CHARLOTTE - Linda Pierce Walker died peacefully on July 21, 2020 with the supportive care of Columbus Hospice of Georgia after a difficult struggle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia. She was born January 16, 1948 in Rotan, Texas to Patsy Berry Pierce and James Melvin Pierce (both deceased). The Pierce Family were residents of Charlotte, NC and members of St. John's Baptist Church. Linda graduated from Garinger High School and Wake Forrest University. She received her M.A. in Guidance and Counseling from University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Working in public education with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools afforded her many opportunities to excel in her profession. This was acknowledged when she received the Guidance Counselor of the Year award by the State of North Carolina. She continued her commitment to education by working 30 years at Providence Day School. She enjoyed singing in the choir at St. John's and served as Chancel Choir President for numerous years. The family of friends that include so many choir and church members from St. John's as well as staff and students from Providence Day held a special place in her heart as did the family she left behind son Dave, wife Ashley, grandchildren Dean and Joanna; brother Rick Pierce (deceased); sister Brenda Johnson and spouse Ken, their sons Christopher (Traci) and Matt (Mallory) and grandchildren Quinn, August and Silas; close cousin Teresa Morenus of Burleson, TX and a whole host of relatives in Texas. She will also have a special place in the hearts of former spouse Rick Walker, sister & brother- in -law Tish and Arnie Philemon and their daughters Leslie (Jeff) Parker and Dana (Doug) Webb and great nieces Emily (deceased) and Hannah Parker and Olivia and Kendall Webb. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Baptist Church on a later date due to Covid -19 considerations. Memorials may be made in memory of Linda and will be directed to the Choral Music Literature Fund at St. John's Baptist Church, Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, N.C. 28204; or in memory of Linda and will be directed to the Special Learning Program, which she helped develop, at Providence Day School, Attn: Institutional Advancement, 5800 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, N.C. 28270.



