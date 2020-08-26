1/1
Linda Pierce Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Pierce Walker CHARLOTTE - Linda Pierce Walker died peacefully on July 21, 2020 with the supportive care of Columbus Hospice of Georgia after a difficult struggle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia. She was born January 16, 1948 in Rotan, Texas to Patsy Berry Pierce and James Melvin Pierce (both deceased). The Pierce Family were residents of Charlotte, NC and members of St. John's Baptist Church. Linda graduated from Garinger High School and Wake Forrest University. She received her M.A. in Guidance and Counseling from University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Working in public education with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools afforded her many opportunities to excel in her profession. This was acknowledged when she received the Guidance Counselor of the Year award by the State of North Carolina. She continued her commitment to education by working 30 years at Providence Day School. She enjoyed singing in the choir at St. John's and served as Chancel Choir President for numerous years. The family of friends that include so many choir and church members from St. John's as well as staff and students from Providence Day held a special place in her heart as did the family she left behind son Dave, wife Ashley, grandchildren Dean and Joanna; brother Rick Pierce (deceased); sister Brenda Johnson and spouse Ken, their sons Christopher (Traci) and Matt (Mallory) and grandchildren Quinn, August and Silas; close cousin Teresa Morenus of Burleson, TX and a whole host of relatives in Texas. She will also have a special place in the hearts of former spouse Rick Walker, sister & brother- in -law Tish and Arnie Philemon and their daughters Leslie (Jeff) Parker and Dana (Doug) Webb and great nieces Emily (deceased) and Hannah Parker and Olivia and Kendall Webb. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Baptist Church on a later date due to Covid -19 considerations. Memorials may be made in memory of Linda and will be directed to the Choral Music Literature Fund at St. John's Baptist Church, Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, N.C. 28204; or in memory of Linda and will be directed to the Special Learning Program, which she helped develop, at Providence Day School, Attn: Institutional Advancement, 5800 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, N.C. 28270.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved