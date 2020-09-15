Linda Pinkerton Crosier, age 79 passed away on September 3, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She was born in West Virginia on August 24, 1941. She was the widow of Jack Crosier and they shared many years of marriage together. Linda was the daughter of the late Ray and Lena Pinkerton. Linda is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Crosier Melton and her husband Wayne and Debra Hartsell Gable and her husband John. Her three surviving brothers are Joey Pinkerton, Ronnie Pinkerton and Jerry Pinkerton. Memorial services to be held at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Boston Terrier Rescue of NC http://www.btrnc.org/
. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.heritagecares.com
.