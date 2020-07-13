Linda Price Brown, 79, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Linda was born on March 17, 1941 to Jim and Dora Price of Goldsboro, NC. After graduating from Goldsboro High School in 1959 with honors, she went on to obtain a degree in education from the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina graduating in 1963. Following graduation she landed her first job as a secretary and ultimately the first office manager of the US corporate office of Toshiba in New York, NY.
In 1958, she met Bill Brown when his family moved in as backyard neighbors in Goldsboro. Linda and Bill wed in 1963, going on to have 2 children, Billy and Janet. When Linda had Billy, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother.
Linda excelled at supporting her family through the many passions and adventures of their lives. Whether that was supporting Bill through starting his own consulting firm or Billy and Janet with their academics and athletics, she made it her mission to improve the lives of others.
When moving to Charlotte in 1965, Linda became active in many civic and social programs including the Charlotte Junior League, the Charlotte Woman's Club and Christ Episcopal Church Auxiliary.
When she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, or playing club tennis, she could often be found at Charlotte Latin School supporting the institution she so loved including serving the school in many capacities including a term as Parents Council president.
Those that knew Linda definitely knew of her love of all dogs and her passion for Scottish Terriers. Linda and Bill adopted their first Scottie in 1963 going on to raise and love a total of eight Scotties during their 57 years of marriage.
Linda was predeceased by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Bill Brown, III and Janet Fisher; their spouses, Beth Brown and Andrew Fisher; and her three grandchildren, C.C Brown, Harris Brown, and Crawford Fisher.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Ivey, Sharon Towers, and Brookdale South Park for the care and comfort they provided Linda. They would like to give a special thank you to her loving long-time personal care givers Shonda House and Melinda Bolien. They would also like to thank Dr. Chuck Edwards and the excellent staff of The Memory Center of Charlotte for their invaluable support and guidance.
A friend correctly described Linda as direct, caring, and fun, and her family would add very loving and lovable. She befriended many along the way and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Charlotte at a later date. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to send memorial gifts please consider Charlotte Latin School, 28277 and the Humane Society of Charlotte, 28203. Arrangements are being handled by Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service and condolences may be offered at www.throbertson.com
.