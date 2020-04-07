Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Robb Crabtree. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Crabtree, 72 , died Sat, April 4, 2020.



Born September 11, 1947, Mrs. Crabtree was the daughter of the late Josephine and Kenneth Robb. Mrs. Crabtree was a graduate of Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Miami, Florida and received a Business Degree from Queens University in Charlotte.



In 1983, Mrs. Crabtree and her family moved to North Carolina. She was fond of saying "I wasn't born in North Carolina, but I got here as quickly as I could." Mrs. Crabtree was an avid reader, cross-stitcher, and loved to travel. Her greatest joy later in life was her grandson, Leo Barrett Martin.



Mrs. Crabtree is preceded in death by her husband, James Wright Crabtree of Charlotte. Mrs. Crabtree is survived by: daughter Erin Crabtree Martin (Ben) of Charlotte, grandson Leo Martin of Charlotte, brother Kurt Robb (Kathy) of Poughkeepsie, NY, niece Kirsten Jenkins (Rob) of Mebane, NC nephew Kyle Robb (Sheelagh) of Brewster, NY, niece Megan Robb of White Plains, NY, sister-in-law Coral Collier (Oscar) of Astatula, FL, and as well as many beloved great nieces and nephews and cousins.



The family of Mrs. Crabtree is extremely grateful to the staff at Brighton Gardens of Charlotte for their care and kindness.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care-Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.



Online condolences may be left at





