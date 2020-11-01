1/1
Linda Russell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Russell
October 27, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Linda Knight Russell, age 79, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Linda was born December 25, 1940 in Charlotte. She was predeceased by her husband, Worth Slade Russell, Jr.
Linda enjoyed cooking for her family, was a huge "Panthers" fan, as well as a Mark Martin race fan, and had a genuine love for the Lord.
She is survived by her sons; Worth Slade Russell III (Elizabeth) of Charlotte and Clifton D. Russell (Patti Little) of Charlotte. Her sisters; Pamela Butler of Charlotte and Betty Jo Crisp of Lenoir, NC, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her daughter; Donna Sue Bost, sister; Dot Ray Thacker and brother; Jimmy Knight of Charlotte preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Charlotte Memorial Gardens 7632 Hood Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Charlotte Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved