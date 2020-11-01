Linda Russell
October 27, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Linda Knight Russell, age 79, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Linda was born December 25, 1940 in Charlotte. She was predeceased by her husband, Worth Slade Russell, Jr.
Linda enjoyed cooking for her family, was a huge "Panthers" fan, as well as a Mark Martin race fan, and had a genuine love for the Lord.
She is survived by her sons; Worth Slade Russell III (Elizabeth) of Charlotte and Clifton D. Russell (Patti Little) of Charlotte. Her sisters; Pamela Butler of Charlotte and Betty Jo Crisp of Lenoir, NC, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her daughter; Donna Sue Bost, sister; Dot Ray Thacker and brother; Jimmy Knight of Charlotte preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Charlotte Memorial Gardens 7632 Hood Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com