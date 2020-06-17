Linda Stikeleather Bass of Charlotte died on June 16, 2020 following a period of declining health. Mrs. Bass was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and friend to her family and many friends. She was a fully, committed child of God, having received Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and Lord.
Mrs. Bass was born on July 14, 1937 to Robert L. and Mary H. Stikeleather of Charlotte. Mrs. Bass was a graduate of West Mecklenburg High (class of 1955) and received an associates' degree in Nursing from CPCC. She had a long and varied career as a nurse, medical products salesperson, and CNA instructor at CPCC.
Mrs. Bass served her Lord in many capacities over the years. She was a proud member of First Baptist Church, Charlotte. She had been a Sunday School teacher, a Sanctuary choir member, the president of the Women's Missionary Society, a Homebound visitor, a parish nurse, and served on various church committees.
Mrs. Bass is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon Patterson (Pat) Bass; her grandson, David L. Bass; her nephew, Vernon D. Davis; her sister-in-law, Dorothy B. Melton; and her brothers-in-law, Homer C. Davis, Robert T. Horne and Richard C. Sapp.
Mrs. Bass is survived by her sons and daughters-in law, the Rev. Dr. Stephen M. Bass (Rev. Pamela S.) of Charlotte and Dr. Robert J. Bass (Dr. Tammy B.) of Boiling Springs; grandchildren Matthew B. Bass (Rebecca R.) of Huntersville, Dr. Stephanie N. Bass of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Jonathan B. Bass (Corrine Goudreault) of Durham and Rebekah S. Bass of Boiling Springs; great-grandchildren Vivian E. Bass, Ezekiel S. Bass and Allison M. Bass of Huntersville; sisters Jewel S. Davis of Charlotte, Judy S. Horne of Ocean Isle and Sue S. Sapp of Charlotte; and many beloved nephews and nieces.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, memorial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Sunset Road Baptist Church, or the charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Laurels and The Haven at Highland Creek. Your love and excellent care is deeply appreciated.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 17, 2020.