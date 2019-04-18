Linda Sharon Folk Tolley TOWNVILLE - Linda Sharon Folk Tolley, 74, of Townville, SC passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Rainey Hospice House. Born November 14, 1944, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Muller and Mary Camille Messina Folk. She was a registered nurse and a member of Townville Presbyterian Church; where she was loved by all the members. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Phillip Andrew Tolley; four children, David, Heather, Shannon and Heidi; sister, Kathy Folk Burch and twelve grandchildren. The family will have a memorial service at Townville Presbyterian Church, Townville, SC at 1PM April 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Townville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 124, Townville, SC 29689.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 18, 2019