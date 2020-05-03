Linda Trickett Blythe, 79, died peacefully at home on April 27, 2020. Her husband of nearly 54 years and their son were by her side. Linda was born April 4, 1941, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Arden and Dorothy DeTurk Trickett. At age 6, the family moved to Huntington, West Virginia. There she was active in Girl Scouts and interested in art and design for high school activities. Upon graduation from high school, Linda enrolled in West Virginia University but then transferred to Southwestern At Memphis (now Rhodes College) in Memphis, Tennessee. At Southwestern, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority while majoring in Fine Arts. Upon graduation in 1963, she moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, to become an art teacher in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools. After moving to Charlotte, Linda met her future husband, Robert Brevard Blythe (Bob), at a meeting of the Mecklenburg County Young Democrats. They were subsequently married on June 24, 1966, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, by Dr. Harry Bryan, an associate minister, who had been her pastor in Huntington. She continued teaching with the school system for a period after that. Following her absence from teaching while raising a family, she found her true calling of preschool teaching, first at Myers Park Baptist Church and finally at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Her artistic approach in these classes created a sense of wonder and excitement for her young students.



Linda's interests were many and varied. She enjoyed travel to Mexico, Europe, and China, but she also looked forward to the many summers and fall weeks at Sunset Beach, North Carolina, with her family. She also participated in several local political campaigns, which she much enjoyed. Linda was a faithful member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and enjoyed participating in various groups and activities, especially when she was able to use her artistic talents. She also served as a Girl Scout Leader when her daughter was involved in Scouting. Linda loved to read and belonged to two book clubs (one of which actually read books). Most of all, Linda enjoyed collecting. Her collections were varied, but her principal interest in collecting was southern folk art and North Carolina pottery. Linda was a member of the North Carolina Folk Art Society.



Above all, Linda was a caring wife and mother fully engaged in her children's school life and other activities. Her life evidenced her concern for others, such as participating in "Room in the Inn" at her church, and the desire for equality for all.



In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her daughter, Arden McPherson Blythe Correll; and her brother, Richard Arden Trickett. She is survived by her husband; her son, Robert Brevard Blythe, Jr. and his wife, Heather Jackson Blythe, and their children, Jackson LeGette Blythe and Parker Jillian Blythe; her twin sister, Sandra Trickett Lare; and nieces and nephew, Carrie Lare, Charlie Blythe, Courtney Blythe Market, and Ashley Blythe Gibson.



Services will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.







