Linda Watson Canning, 77, of Athens, Georgia, died on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Born in Berwind, West Virginia to the late Bernard Watson, and Mary Evelyn Morrison Watson, Linda graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, and later obtained her Master's in Education degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. In 2008 she retired from a four-decade teaching career, most recently with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System in North Carolina. She and her husband of 53 years, Harrell, were members of the Mount Harmony Baptist Church in Matthews, North Carolina. They had recently moved to Athens, Georgia, where they attended Moriah Primitive Baptist Church in Colbert.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Harrell G. Canning, Jr.,; her two children Harrell G. Canning, III ("Trey"), Carra Morrison Canning and daughter-in-law, Trina Bathe Canning; her siblings, Bernard Watson and Sharon Talmage; grandchildren Drew Morrison Canning, Cameron Watson Canning and his wife, Kandice King Canning, whom are presently expecting a child, to be named Sophie May Canning.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel in Athens. The family will receive friends at the chapel on Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Winterville Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 18, 2019