Linwood R. Watson
September 1, 1936 - May 12, 2019
Linwood R. Watson, 82, of Fort Mill, SC passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Loving husband of Frances J. and devoted father of Gregory L. of Wilmington, DE and Robyn L. (Leslie W. Watson) of Charlotte and cherished grandfather of Taylor R.
Linwood was born September 1, 1936 in Wilson County to June Rose (Allen) and Loomis Roscoe Watson. He attended Rock Ridge High School, where he was set-up on a blind date with Frances Yvonne Joyner. They married on March 10, 1957 and shortly after moved to Arlington, VA where Linwood began working at the Dept. of Defense in the Pentagon. He also studied at Benjamin Franklin University (now George Washington University) in Washington, D.C., where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Commercial Science in1959 and a Master of Commercial Science in 1961.
The couple celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in March, settled in Springfield, VA where they raised their two children. Linwood worked for a few accounting firms before opening his own business, Watson, Hammonds & Bradford in the early 1970s.
In 1979, Mr. Watson merged that firm with Thompson Greenspon, bringing his employees with him to add to the growing regional firm. Linwood went on to become Managing Principal of Thompson Greenspon, where he worked until his retirement in1997 and moved to Calabash, NC.
A recognized leader in his profession, Linwood was a Fellow of the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
An avid golfer who was thrilled to shoot his age just two weeks ago, Linwood was also active in numerous civic and community groups. He served twice as the President of the Rotary Club in Northern VA where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. In retirement, he was an active member of the Harrison United Methodist Church where he ushered and regularly participated in the Romeos and Discussion Class.
Linwood was predeceased by his parents and his sister, June R. Watson.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 11:00 am at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Rd. Pkwy W, Wilson. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, 2800 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
Memorials may be made to Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Hwy., Pineville, North Carolina 28134.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2019