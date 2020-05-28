Lionel Wayne Macedo, age 69, passed away on May 26th, 2020, after a fourteen year battle with cancer. He was the husband of Roma Macedo for 43 years, father of Dharna Macedo, and father-in law, of Dillon Surface. He will be sadly missed by many friends, relatives, and colleagues here and abroad. Special thanks to Dr. Asim Amin, Marina Kanos, and the rest of the team at Levine Cancer Institute. The family is also grateful to the Charlotte Hospice team, Patrick, Natalie, Lola, and others who cared for him. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Levine Cancer Institute, immunotherapy department. Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel, 4431 Old Monroe Road, from 3:00PM-5:00PM on Friday, May 29, 2020. Private family cremation will take place on Monday, June 1, 2020 and a private (invitation only due to restrictions) funeral mass will be at St. Matthew Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Please take precautions for your safety during this time. The family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 28, 2020.