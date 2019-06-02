Lisa Anne Cassidy (1958 - 2019)
Lisa Cassidy passed away on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 after a short, but determined battle with cancer.

Lisa is survived by her parents, Paul and Carol; her sisters, Lesley and Lori; nephew, Joe and his wife Laura, their two kids, Joseph and Christopher; and her sweet Golden, Mac.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, June 7 at St. Gabriel Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte. The family will receive guests from 10 am until time of Mass. A complete biography may be viewed and condolences made at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on June 2, 2019
