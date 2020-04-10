Lisa Como Nash 57 passed away suddenly on April 5, 2020 in Indian Trail, NC. Lisa was born December 13, 1962 in Suffolk, NY to parents Ignazio Como and Emma Pensabene Como, her mother preceding her in death.
Lisa enjoyed spending her days in the garden and cooking a good home cooked meal but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and friends. Lisa married the love of her life Robert G. Nash on November 8, 1981, her husband preceding her in death. Lisa and Robert had many adventures over the 37 years they shared. We will always remember Lisa as a loving wife, mother, sister, dog mom to Riley and friend.
Lisa is survived by her daughter Jessica Nash, sisters; JoAnn, Christine, Nicole (Jody) Simmons, Aunt Marie and Uncle Paul Boasi, three nieces and four nephews and dear friend Terri Fowler.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Common Heart P.O Box 2761 Indian Trial, NC 28079. The family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 10, 2020