Lisa Holland Teeter, 62, of Charlotte, died October 10 2020 in her home.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jillian Teeter Luyster and Jessica Teeter; her ex-husband David Teeter; mother Martha Clark; brothers Michael (Lisa) Holland, Pat (Sue) Holland, and David Clark; and several loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and cousins; Aunt Judy Thomas; and cherished friend Ursula Rhyne.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry; her father, Larry Holland; her step-father, Cecil Clark; and many aunts and uncles.
She was born in Charlotte, graduated from Western Carolina University, and later earned her RN degree in nursing from CPCC. She enjoyed her career as an operating room nurse for many years at Carolina's Medical Center and later as a home care nurse, where she touched the lives of many.
She loved her family, playing the piano, her church, and riding horses. She will be remembered by her loved ones for her compassionate nature, cheerful demeanor, and warm sense of humor.
An outdoor, socially distanced graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte and officiated by Pastor Scott Suskovic of Christ Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at McEwen Funeral Service at the same address from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The family respectfully requests that facial coverings be worn by all in attendance. Memorials in honor of Lisa may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church at 4519 Providence Road in Charlotte, NC 28266 or to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com
.