Lois Murphy Britton
November 13, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Mrs. Britton, 84, died on Nov. 13, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Wed., Nov. 18, at Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel. Her Mass of Christian burial will be at 11am on Thurs., Nov. 19, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
- NC or Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte preferred, flowers accepted. A full obituary will follow.