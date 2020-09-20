1/1
Lois Newell
Lois Mildred Hogan Newell Beloved wife of the late Barclay William Newell, II; dear mother of Mark Newell and his wife, Willene and the late Barclay William Newell, III; dear grandmother of Alex, Ashley and Andrew; sister of Sean Hogan Downey, Don Hogan, Sue Raymond and the late Betsy Weidrick. She was the dear daughter of the late Don and Angela Hogan. Lois Newell was an avid golfer, she enjoyed reading, playing bridge and spending time with her family. She loved classical music and would always have it playing in her home. She was also very involved in the church and sung in the choir of The Church of St Dominic for many years. Those who wish may make contributions in her name to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 25th at 10 AM in The Church of St. Dominic, 19000 Van Aken Blvd., (at Norwood Road) Shaker Hts., OH 44122 . Friends may view the service virtually via live stream at www.stdominicchurch.net/livestream. For additional information and to sign the guestbook, please log online to www.brown-forward.com. Brown-Forward Service 216 752-1200

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Service
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Dominic
Funeral services provided by
BROWN FORWARD INC
17022 CHAGRIN BLVD
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
(216) 752-1200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
