Lois Rebecca Winkler Wyatt CHARLOTTE - On January 6, 2020, Lois Rebecca Winkler Wyatt, 99, slipped off to heaven after a brief illness. She was born November 15, 1920, in Murphy, NC to the late Bascom and Selena Smith Winkler. She was an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. She was a Western Carolina graduate and worked in Washington, DC during the war. In 1946 her daughter, Linda Eldean was born and they moved to Charlotte, NC. She worked for Ford Motor Company for 33 years, retiring in 1984. Lois is best remembered for her generous, giving heart. She was always willing to share half of whatever she had with whomever was in need. She was affectionately known as Mama to many, and was an equal opportunity giver of love. She loved "all" people, and animals unconditionally. She was a passionate Atlanta Braves fan for over 50 years. During the 26 years that she and Linda lived together, this quiet warrior groomed her daughter into an equally passionate fan. Lois and Linda loved to travel. Their favorite trips were centered around good food and great junk shops, mostly in the mountains. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Horace (Blackie) Wyatt, and her siblings Maybell Lepscier, Dink Winkler, Hazel Gilmor and Harold Winkler. Lois is survived by her devoted daughter Linda Walsh Knight, nieces Mary Kennedy, Sandy Fussell, and Denise Hall, and 25+ great nieces and nephews. There will be a spring memorial celebration in Murphy, NC. Local memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville at

