Those left to cherish her memories are her two sons, Michael Lowe and wife, Judy of Charlotte, Bill Lowe of Gastonia, step-daughter, Judy Berry and husband, Mike of Boston, MA, step-son, John Lewis Marshall and wife, Kathy of Lexington, MA; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, George "Bill" William Lowe and second husband, Robert "Bob" Munroe Marshall; daughter, Kathy Ann Lowe; siblings Robert Bain, Daniel Bain and Mary Gillen.



The family will receive friend during a reception from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or Gaston Hospice. The family wishes to express their great appreciation to Gaston Hospice for the loving kindness that was shown to Lola and the family during her illness.



Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at



The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Marshall family.

2205 Williamsburg Drive

Gastonia , NC 28054

