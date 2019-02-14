Lola Jean (Howard) Harrison (1935 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lola Jean (Howard) Harrison.

Funeral Service for Mrs. Lola Jean Howard Harrison, 83, of Cornelius, NC will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Services will be held at Torrence Chapel A.M. E. Zion Church, Cornelius, NC with visitation 1 hr prior the service. Mrs. Harrison departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019 following a lengthy illness. W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Harrison family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.