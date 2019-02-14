Funeral Service for Mrs. Lola Jean Howard Harrison, 83, of Cornelius, NC will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Services will be held at Torrence Chapel A.M. E. Zion Church, Cornelius, NC with visitation 1 hr prior the service. Mrs. Harrison departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019 following a lengthy illness. W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Harrison family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 14, 2019