Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lonnie Adam "L.A." Love III. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

L.A. Love III, age 72, passed away at Atrium Hospital Pineville on January 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Lonnie Adam Love, Jr. and June T. Love. He attended local schools, graduating from East Mecklenburg High School and receiving a B.S. degree in Engineering Operations from NC State University.



After graduating from college he was employed in Charlotte at Transportation Supply Corporation, served as President of TSC Warehouse, Inc. and since 1976 was Purchasing Manager at Universal Fastener Company.



L.A. was a faithful life-long member of Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church, active in his Singles Sunday School Class and serving as the church's Administrative Council Recording Secretary from 1976 to 2005.



He will be immeasurably missed by his brothers, Reid Love (Angelia) and Kent Love (Robin); his nephews, Adam Love (Kristina) and John Brandon Love (Rachel); his nieces, Laura Beth Love (Mike) and Amy Casella (Justin); and by his grandniece, Gwendolyn and grandnephews, Greyson, Grant, Jackson, Graham, and Evan.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncles, Hal J. Love, Jack D. Love, and Bruce A. Love.



Memorial services to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church, Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00-1:45 pm with a funeral service following at 2:00 pm.



Committal services and interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.



Floral tributes are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church, 501 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204.



Condolences may be offered at





L.A. Love III, age 72, passed away at Atrium Hospital Pineville on January 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Lonnie Adam Love, Jr. and June T. Love. He attended local schools, graduating from East Mecklenburg High School and receiving a B.S. degree in Engineering Operations from NC State University.After graduating from college he was employed in Charlotte at Transportation Supply Corporation, served as President of TSC Warehouse, Inc. and since 1976 was Purchasing Manager at Universal Fastener Company.L.A. was a faithful life-long member of Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church, active in his Singles Sunday School Class and serving as the church's Administrative Council Recording Secretary from 1976 to 2005.He will be immeasurably missed by his brothers, Reid Love (Angelia) and Kent Love (Robin); his nephews, Adam Love (Kristina) and John Brandon Love (Rachel); his nieces, Laura Beth Love (Mike) and Amy Casella (Justin); and by his grandniece, Gwendolyn and grandnephews, Greyson, Grant, Jackson, Graham, and Evan.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncles, Hal J. Love, Jack D. Love, and Bruce A. Love.Memorial services to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church, Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00-1:45 pm with a funeral service following at 2:00 pm.Committal services and interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.Floral tributes are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church, 501 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close