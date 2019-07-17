Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lonnie Benton Godwin Jr.. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Service Inc 1003 E Franklin St Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-289-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Lonnie Benton Godwin, Jr, age 93, of Wingate, NC, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living Monroe Square.



Funeral Services for Junior will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the Davis Chapel, 1003 East Franklin Street, Monroe, NC, 28112. Interment including military honors will follow at Faulks Baptist Church Cemetery. Prior to the funeral service, the family will receive friends between 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM, in the Dogwood Room of Davis Funeral Service.



Junior was born May 7, 1926, in Union County, NC, a son of the late Lonnie Benton Godwin and Carrie Brewer Godwin. Junior served our country through his service to the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After his time in the military, Junior returned to Union County to open a country store, and later on a furniture store. Also, Junior protected the citizens of the county he was raised in and loved as a deputy sheriff. After 22 years of dedicated service, Junior retired from the Union County Sheriff's Office.



Junior is survived by his wife of 67 and 1/2 years, Dorothy Davis Godwin of Wingate, NC. Survivors also include a daughter, Sherry Fonvielle (Wayne) of Durham, NC, a daughter, Sandra Webb (Ed) of Apex, NC, a son, Kevin Godwin of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, four grandchildren; Caroline Hipple (Josh), William Fonvielle, Evan Webb, and Benjamin Webb, as well as one great-grandchild, Georgia Hipple.



Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorials be made to GracePointe Baptist Church P.O. Box 238 Marshville, NC, 28013, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.



