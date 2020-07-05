Lonnie Delores "Dee" Sanders passed away peacefully at Northlake House Memory Care in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 79. She was a proud member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. Delores Sanders is predeceased by her parents Edward and Sue Thompson and sister, June Carolyn (Canton, NC). Delores Sanders is survived by her husband Charles L. "Duke" Sanders. She is lovingly remembered by one daughter, Franna Sanders-Johnson (Dallas, TX) and son-in-law, Eric Anthony Johnson; one son, Charles L. Sanders Jr. (Charlotte, NC) and daughter-in-law, Lynn Sanders; three grandchildren, Cameron Anthony Johnson and Megan and Shaun Sanders; four sisters, Edda T. Lea (Charlotte, NC), Dora Harris (Concord, NC), Dr. Sharron Thompson (Decatur, GA) and Evern Thompson (Stone Mountain, GA); one brother, William Charles Thompson and sister-in-law Gwen Thompson (Concord, NC).



There will be a private family funeral service for Dr. Lonnie Delores "Dee" Sanders on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 am; with a viewing from 10:30 am to 11 am at Grier Funeral Service, Inc, at 115 John McCarroll Ave, Charlotte, NC 28216.



