Lonnie Gene Pigott (1928 - 2020)
Obituary
Lonnie Gene Pigott, 91, passed Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2020.

Born in Meridian, Mississippi on November 8, 1928, he was the son of the late Thomas and Virgia Griffin Pigott.

Gene attended Hinds Junior College, served with the US Army during the Korean Conflict and retired as a receiving clerk from the Association Grocers Mutual of the Carolinas.

Gene was a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church. As a young man, he was an officer with the Salvation Army.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Williams Pigott; a daughter, Hannah Lee and her husband, John; a granddaughter, Ashleigh Kemp and a great grandson, Liam Riley Kemp.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, private family services are planned with burial at Sharon Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 15, 2020
