Lonzel Fleming, 71, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. A Celebration of Mr. Fleming's life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Parkwood Institutional CME Church 802 Tom Hunter Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213. The public viewing for Mr. Fleming will begin at 10:00 AM followed by the family visitation hour at 11:00 AM. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment immediately following the service at York Memorial Park 5150 S. Tryon St, Charlotte, North Carolina 28217.
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2019