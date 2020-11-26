1/1
Lora Salem
February 4, 1932 - November 18, 2020
Newton, North Carolina - Lora Parker Salem, 88 of Newton, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Abernethy Laurels in Newton.
Lora was born on February 4, 1932 in Cumberland County to the late Lawrence Lee Parker and Minnie Lee Horne Parker.
A Graveside Memorial service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 3pm.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandra Wilson Clark; sons, Bobby Lee Jackson, Jr. and David Lee Jackson; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lafayette Memorial Park
