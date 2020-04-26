Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorain Morris Croll. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorain Morris Croll, 80, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was in the loving care of the staff at The Sanctuary at Stonehaven and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte.



Born March 22, 1940, in Bowling Green, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George Glenn Morris and Helen Harvey Morris. Following graduation from Bowling Green High School in 1958, Lorain attended and graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in Toledo. She worked as an RN at Riverside Methodist in Columbus. In 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, the late Richard C. Croll. Lorain continued to work as a nurse throughout her life, ending her career in Charlotte at Presbyterian Hospital. She was a hard worker and caregiver, never idle, always flashing that signature smile so many remember.



Lorain was a devoted mother and grandmother, always on duty caring for those she loved. Spending time with her grandchildren gave her much joy. She attended as many of their events and activities as she could, including volunteering in their school library. She loved to read, watch Hallmark movies and travel. She especially enjoyed her trips with the "Girl Scouts" and looked forward to traveling to see family.



Lorain is survived by her two daughters, Susan Croll Zegub and Diane Croll Crowther (Mark); four grandchildren: Zach, Jackie, Harry, and Izzy; and four siblings: Louise Phillips, George Morris Jr. "Bud" (Carole), Nette Johnson (Gary), and John Morris (Suzanne).



She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Richie and brother, Joey.



A private family gathering celebrating Lorain's life will be held at a later date.



